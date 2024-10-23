Lack of Progress on Malakpet IT Park Draws Criticism, Congress Government Accused of Neglect

Hyderabad: The lack of progress in the construction of the IT Park Tower in Malakpet, Hyderabad, has drawn sharp criticism, with concerns raised over the Congress government’s indifference to the project.

Despite the foundation stone being laid in October last year, the work on the IT Park has not moved forward by an inch. It has now been 11 months since the Congress government came to power, yet there has been no action on this crucial project.

The IT Park, which aims to provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to nearly 50,000 young people from areas like Malakpet, Saidabad, Santosh Nagar and Dilsukhnagar, was envisioned as a major employment hub for the state’s youth.

The foundation stone for the IT Park was laid last year by the then IT minister KT Rama Rao, who set a goal to complete the project within three years. Expressing disappointment, KTR remarked, “I laid the foundation stone for the IT Park last October with the aim of completing it within three years.

However, it is disheartening to see the Congress government neglecting this project, which is vital for providing employment opportunities to thousands of youngsters.” The previous BRS government had worked tirelessly to expand the IT sector across Hyderabad and other regions of Telangana.