Lack of water bottles leaves fans angry during India-NZ Test, MCA apologizes

Pune: A delay in arrival of packaged water bottles caused a melee at the MCA stadium during the second India-New Zealand Test here with some fans raising slogans against the host association, which later apologized for the lapse.

The Test that got underway this morning had a turnout of around 18,000.

With a large part of the stands in the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium without roofs, fans, who sat under the sun, rushed to water stations after the end of the first session’s play only to find water not being available at the booths.

The crowd kept swelling at the booths and started raising slogans against the MCA after waiting for a while. By then, the security personnel had started distributing packaged water bottles to defuse the situation.

“Our sincere apologies to all the fans for the inconvenience caused. We will ensure things will be alright going forward. We have already addressed the water issue,” MCA secretary Kamlesh Pisal later told the media.

“This time we (have) decided to provide the spectators with chilled drinking water and there were some sort of logistical issues as some of the stalls ran out of water during the lunch break owing to heavy rush,” he explained.

“It took us 15 to 20 minutes to refill the water containers and since it was delayed, we decided to offer them free bottled water,” he added.

The drama unfolded at the Hill End of the stadium near the media and commentary centres.

While the situation did not get any worse, it occurred because the vehicles carrying water to the stadium, which is located in the outskirts of the city, were reportedly delayed due to heavy traffic during morning hours.

Another group of fans was seen arguing with the security to be allowed re-entry into the stadium while the rules strictly prohibit them from doing so. The situation was brought under control by the tea break.