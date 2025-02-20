Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries in Maharashtra shock, 9 lakh women’s names to be cut

Maharashtra: Maharashtra’s Ladki Behan Yojana is set to face a major blow as nearly 9 lakh women beneficiaries will be excluded from the scheme. This includes 5 lakh women whose names have already been removed, and an additional 4 lakh will follow suit. The state government’s decision is expected to save approximately 945 crore rupees.

The Ladki Behan Scheme was designed to provide financial assistance to women, but new guidelines have now imposed stringent requirements. From now on, beneficiaries will be required to complete e-KYC and submit a life certificate at the bank every year during the month of June. The e-KYC process must be completed between 1st June and 1st July each year to remain eligible.

Exclusion of Ineligible Beneficiaries

The exclusion of 9 lakh women is part of a broader effort to ensure that only eligible individuals benefit from the scheme. Of the 5 lakh women previously removed, many are also beneficiaries of the Namo Shetkari Yojana, which provides them an additional 1,000 rupees. These women will only continue receiving 500 rupees under the Ladki Behan Scheme.

Additionally, disabled women who are eligible for benefits under other welfare schemes have been excluded from the Ladki Behan Yojana. Approximately 2.5 lakh women who drive vehicles will also be removed from the list.

Strict Eligibility Criteria and Audits

The state government has introduced stricter eligibility criteria for the scheme. Women whose income exceeds 2.5 lakh rupees annually will no longer be eligible for the benefits. To ensure compliance, the government will collaborate with the Income Tax Department to verify the income of beneficiaries.

After direct transfers of money to the accounts of approximately 16.5 lakh women, discrepancies were found between the names provided in the application forms and those in the bank accounts. As a result, a district-level verification will be conducted, and ineligible beneficiaries will be removed from the scheme.

Additionally, women whose Aadhaar cards are not linked to their bank accounts will also be excluded from the scheme.

Government’s Efforts to Optimize Welfare Spending

The exclusion of beneficiaries is part of the Maharashtra government’s efforts to optimize the allocation of welfare funds. By ensuring that only eligible beneficiaries receive assistance, the government hopes to save significant amounts in public spending.

While the changes to the Ladki Behan Scheme may come as a setback for many women, it is clear that the state government is prioritizing efficiency and targeted welfare delivery.

Key Takeaways:

9 lakh women will be excluded from the Ladki Behan Scheme .

will be excluded from the . e-KYC and life certificates are now mandatory every year.

and are now mandatory every year. Women earning over 2.5 lakh rupees annually will be disqualified.

annually will be disqualified. Aadhaar linkage with bank accounts will be required for eligibility.

with bank accounts will be required for eligibility. The state government aims to save 945 crore rupees by tightening eligibility criteria.

This overhaul of the scheme aims to ensure the resources are used effectively, supporting those who truly need it.