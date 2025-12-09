Ladli Behna scheme: Women beneficiaries to receive another instalment of Rs 1,500 today in MP

Bhopal/Khajuraho: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday will release the 31st instalment of the Ladli Behna Yojana, marking another milestone in the state government’s flagship welfare initiative for women.

On his two-day visit to Chhatarpur district, the Chief Minister reached Khajuraho on Monday. He is scheduled to transfer Rs 1,500 each into the accounts of all eligible beneficiaries.

This instalment, covering December 2025, will benefit over 1.26 crore women across Madhya Pradesh, with a total transfer amount of Rs 1,857 crore.

Also Read: PM Modi advised NDA allies to work with unity to take country forward: Kiren Rijiju

The event will take place at Sati Ki Madhiya in Rajnagar, where Dr Yadav will personally oversee the deposit of funds and interact with the Ladli Behna sisters.

In Chhatarpur district alone, 3,24,433 women are set to receive the benefit, amounting to nearly Rs 50 crore.

The scheme, launched in 2023, has already seen 30 instalments credited to women’s accounts, and today’s release marks the 31st, coinciding with the final month of the year.

Significantly, this is the second time that the enhanced amount of Rs 1,500 is being transferred.

Until October, beneficiaries received Rs 1,250 per instalment, but the government raised the sum to strengthen financial support for women.

The move has been welcomed as a step toward empowering women economically and ensuring their participation in household decision-making.

At the Rajnagar conference, the Chief Minister is expected to highlight the impact of the scheme, which has become one of the largest direct benefit transfer programs in the state.

The Ladli Behna Yojana has consistently aimed to provide financial stability to women, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas, thereby improving their quality of life.

Ahead of the release, beneficiaries have been advised to verify their names and payment status online. The official portal of the scheme, cmladlibahna.mp.gov.in, provides access to details for women to confirm their eligibility and track the credited amount.

The Chief Minister’s interaction with the women today is expected to underline the government’s commitment to sustaining the scheme and expanding its reach in the future.