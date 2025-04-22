Lady Aghori Arrested for ₹10 Lakh Fraud in the Name of Nude Puja

Hyderabad: Controversial internet personality Lady Aghori, who recently made headlines after marrying a woman named Varshini, has been arrested by Hyderabad police in connection with a ₹10 lakh cheating case. The couple, who were reportedly in Uttar Pradesh, were detained near the Uttar Pradesh–Madhya Pradesh border and are now being brought back to Hyderabad.

Complaint Filed Over ‘Nude Puja’ Fraud

The arrest follows a complaint filed by a woman from Shankarpalli mandal in Ranga Reddy district, who accused Lady Aghori of defrauding her in the name of spiritual rituals, specifically ‘nude pujas’.

According to the complaint, the woman came in contact with Lady Aghori six months ago, and they developed a connection over time. Two months after their initial meeting, the two dined together at Pragati Resorts, and their interaction continued over regular phone conversations.

During this period, Aghori allegedly began inquiring about the woman’s personal struggles and promised that all her problems would be solved through a special puja. She convinced the woman to transfer ₹5 lakh initially, claiming it was needed for the ritual. The puja was reportedly conducted in Ujjain, Uttar Pradesh.

Further Demands and Threats

After the initial ritual, Lady Aghori allegedly demanded another ₹5 lakh, warning that the spiritual process would fail without it. Out of fear and trust, the woman complied and transferred the additional amount. The total loss amounted to ₹10 lakh.

When Aghori demanded yet another ₹5 lakh, the woman finally realized the deceit and lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Lady Aghori’s arrest.

Couple Being Brought to Hyderabad

Along with Lady Aghori, her partner Varshini is also being brought to Hyderabad for questioning. Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine if there are additional victims or similar fraudulent activities linked to the accused.

4o