Lake Encroachments Exposed: HYDRAA Commissioner Steps in at Pedda Cheruvu

Hyderabad: In response to complaints from residents, HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath visited Kuntloor Pedda Cheruvu on Wednesday to assess alleged encroachments on the lake’s buffer zone and the construction of a road in the area.

During his visit, Commissioner Ranganath met with local landowners and heard their grievances regarding the impact of these developments on the environment and their livelihoods. The residents expressed concerns about potential violations of environmental guidelines and the threat posed to the lake’s ecosystem.

The Commissioner assured the community that their concerns would be taken seriously. He announced that a detailed survey would be conducted to verify the claims and assess the extent of encroachments. Based on the survey findings, HYDRAA will initiate appropriate actions to address the situation while adhering to established legal and administrative procedures.

The visit highlights HYDRAA’s commitment to safeguarding Hyderabad’s water bodies and addressing issues of urban encroachment. Local residents appreciated the proactive approach taken by the Commissioner and expressed hope for a swift resolution to the matter.

Further updates are expected once the survey is completed and an official report is released.