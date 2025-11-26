HYDRAA Sets Benchmark: Karnataka Delegation Says Hyderabad’s Lake Restoration Is the Blueprint Bengaluru Needs

The HYDRAA (Hyderabad Drainage & River Authority for Action & Accountability) team has received high praise from a visiting delegation from Karnataka, who described Hyderabad’s rapid lake restoration work as nothing short of a “marvel.” The delegation toured several successfully restored lakes on Wednesday and commended the city for transforming neglected water bodies in just a few months.

Karnataka Team Impressed by HYDRAA’s Performance

A team comprising officials from various Karnataka departments, including former Bengaluru city mayor, lake restoration contractors, and solid waste management experts, visited Bathukamma Kunta and Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, among other lakes restored in Phase 1 by HYDRAA.

The delegation noted that HYDRAA’s work serves as a model for urban lake management, particularly in metropolitan regions that face similar challenges.

Also Read: Hyderabad Set to Become India’s Largest City as GHMC Expands to 2,735 Sq Km

Encroachment Removal & Restoration – A Major Achievement

The Karnataka officials highlighted that HYDRAA’s biggest victory lies in:

Removing long-standing encroachments

Reclaiming natural lake boundaries

Restoring water-holding capacity

Strengthening flood prevention systems

Reviving biodiversity and green buffers

After their visit, the delegation remarked:

“We saw old pictures and videos of Bathukamma Kunta—completely filled with bushes, debris, and encroachments. Today, it looks like a miracle. The transformation is heartwarming.”

They added that even after heavy rainfall this year, local residents reported zero flooding incidents, demonstrating the effectiveness of HYDRAA’s scientific restoration strategy.

Interactive Session with Commissioner A.V. Ranganath

Following the lake tour, the Karnataka team met HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath at the department’s office. They discussed:

Key challenges faced during lake revival

Strategies used to remove encroachments

Engineering methods adopted to rebuild lake boundaries

The administrative coordination required across departments

How Hyderabad achieved results faster than expected

HYDRAA also shared insights gathered from their earlier study of Bengaluru’s lake conservation systems, explaining that these learnings helped accelerate lake revival in Hyderabad.

Why HYDRAA’s Work Stands Out

1. Rapid Restoration Timeline

Lakes revived within months rather than years.

2. Community Impact

Reduced flooding, improved cleanliness, and better water flow management.

3. Ecological Benefits

Cleaner waterbodies, revived ecosystems, and improved groundwater recharge.

4. Urban Planning Integration

Restored lakes now aligned with city drainage and flood-control frameworks.

Hyderabad Emerges as a Benchmark for Lake Revival

HYDRAA’s transformative work has placed Hyderabad on the national map as a leading example in lake conservation and encroachment-free urban water restoration.

The Karnataka delegation’s appreciation further validates the city’s efforts, showcasing Hyderabad as a model for sustainable water management across India.

Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on HYDRAA’s initiatives and inter-state collaborations in environmental restoration.