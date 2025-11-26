HYDRAA Sets Benchmark: Karnataka Delegation Says Hyderabad’s Lake Restoration Is the Blueprint Bengaluru Needs
The HYDRAA (Hyderabad Drainage & River Authority for Action & Accountability) team has received high praise from a visiting delegation from Karnataka, who described Hyderabad’s rapid lake restoration work as nothing short of a “marvel.” The delegation toured several successfully restored lakes on Wednesday and commended the city for transforming neglected water bodies in just a few months.
Table of Contents
Karnataka Team Impressed by HYDRAA’s Performance
A team comprising officials from various Karnataka departments, including former Bengaluru city mayor, lake restoration contractors, and solid waste management experts, visited Bathukamma Kunta and Kukatpally Nallacheruvu, among other lakes restored in Phase 1 by HYDRAA.
The delegation noted that HYDRAA’s work serves as a model for urban lake management, particularly in metropolitan regions that face similar challenges.
Also Read: Hyderabad Set to Become India’s Largest City as GHMC Expands to 2,735 Sq Km
Encroachment Removal & Restoration – A Major Achievement
The Karnataka officials highlighted that HYDRAA’s biggest victory lies in:
- Removing long-standing encroachments
- Reclaiming natural lake boundaries
- Restoring water-holding capacity
- Strengthening flood prevention systems
- Reviving biodiversity and green buffers
After their visit, the delegation remarked:
“We saw old pictures and videos of Bathukamma Kunta—completely filled with bushes, debris, and encroachments. Today, it looks like a miracle. The transformation is heartwarming.”
They added that even after heavy rainfall this year, local residents reported zero flooding incidents, demonstrating the effectiveness of HYDRAA’s scientific restoration strategy.
Interactive Session with Commissioner A.V. Ranganath
Following the lake tour, the Karnataka team met HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath at the department’s office. They discussed:
- Key challenges faced during lake revival
- Strategies used to remove encroachments
- Engineering methods adopted to rebuild lake boundaries
- The administrative coordination required across departments
- How Hyderabad achieved results faster than expected
HYDRAA also shared insights gathered from their earlier study of Bengaluru’s lake conservation systems, explaining that these learnings helped accelerate lake revival in Hyderabad.
Why HYDRAA’s Work Stands Out
1. Rapid Restoration Timeline
Lakes revived within months rather than years.
2. Community Impact
Reduced flooding, improved cleanliness, and better water flow management.
3. Ecological Benefits
Cleaner waterbodies, revived ecosystems, and improved groundwater recharge.
4. Urban Planning Integration
Restored lakes now aligned with city drainage and flood-control frameworks.
Hyderabad Emerges as a Benchmark for Lake Revival
HYDRAA’s transformative work has placed Hyderabad on the national map as a leading example in lake conservation and encroachment-free urban water restoration.
The Karnataka delegation’s appreciation further validates the city’s efforts, showcasing Hyderabad as a model for sustainable water management across India.
Munsif News 24×7 will continue to follow updates on HYDRAA’s initiatives and inter-state collaborations in environmental restoration.