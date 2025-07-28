Lakes Reach Capacity in Hyderabad; Expansion Works Pay Off, Strong Measures in Place for Water Purity

As a result of continuous rains in Telangana this week, the water level has increased in many water bodies in Hyderabad city and its suburbs. Water levels have increased from Fox Sagar Lake, Saro Nagar Lake, Pragathi Nagar Lake, Gopi Chiru, Bathukamma Kunta to Aminpur Lake.

The Mission Kakatiya, launched by the previous BRS government for the restoration of lakes, has contributed to achieving good water levels in the water bodies this monsoon. Residents are hopeful that the recent rains have not only filled the lakes but also increased the groundwater level significantly.

Authorities monitoring water bodies in the city and surrounding districts are receiving reports that some lakes are filling up, while the flow of water in others is increasing significantly. Hussain Sagar Lake Division officials said that the heavy rains have increased the water level in the reservoirs. As shown by the comparative data before and after the rains.

An official said that the Meteorological Department has predicted more rains in the coming days, which may further improve the water situation in the city. Meanwhile, fresh inflows into other drinking water sources such as Godavari, Krishna, and twin reservoirs have changed the colour of the water.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board is ensuring that the quality of water is improved to the best. On an average, the water board collects 5000 water samples from various sources during water supply hours and tests them daily in the quality, assurance and testing lab.

It is common for water to change slightly in colour during the rainy season due to the inflow of water from upstream areas. An official of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has said that consumers need not worry about this.

The water board has taken all measures to provide 100 percent clean water, which is fit for consumption. He said that if consumers get contaminated water, they can call 155313 and register complaints. The officers will attend to these complaints on a war footing and resolve the issue.