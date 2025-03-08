Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi Seeks to Surrender Indian Passport, Acquires Vanuatu Citizenship

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi has applied to surrender his Indian passport after acquiring citizenship of Vanuatu, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed the development on Friday (March 7).

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “Lalit Modi has made an application for surrendering his passport in the High Commission of India, London. The same will be examined in light of extant rules and procedures.” He also confirmed that legal proceedings against Modi in India would continue as per the law.

Modi’s Legal Troubles in India

Lalit Modi has been living in London since 2010 and is wanted by Indian authorities on charges of tax evasion and financial misappropriation. He has been declared an economic offender and remains under investigation by Indian agencies.

Vanuatu: A Tax Haven and Popular ‘Golden Passport’ Destination

Vanuatu, a tropical archipelago in the South Pacific, is known for its scenic landscapes and tax-friendly policies. It has a population of around 330,000 and relies heavily on tourism, which contributes to 40% of its economy.

The country has one of the world’s most attractive citizenship-by-investment programs, commonly known as the “golden passport” scheme. Foreigners can acquire Vanuatu citizenship by investing just $155,000 (₹1.3 crore), making it one of the cheapest options globally.

According to the Henley Passport Index, a Vanuatu passport grants visa-free access to 113 countries, ranking 51st globally—above Saudi Arabia, China, and India. The country also offers zero income tax, no capital gains tax, and no inheritance tax, making it a sought-after destination for wealthy individuals.

Concerns Over Misuse of Vanuatu’s Citizenship Program

Despite its popularity, Vanuatu’s golden passport scheme has drawn criticism over allegations that it enables money laundering and financial crimes. Reports suggest that global criminal syndicates have exploited its lax financial regulations to gain access to European and UK markets.

As scrutiny over “golden passports” increases worldwide, Vanuatu’s program continues to attract controversy, raising questions about its long-term viability.

Golden Passport vs. Golden Visa

While golden passports grant immediate citizenship, golden visas provide residency in exchange for investment, typically through real estate or business ventures. Golden visa holders may later qualify for citizenship, but unlike golden passports, they usually do not allow direct employment in the host country.

With Modi’s decision to switch citizenship, India’s pursuit of legal action against him may face new challenges, as Vanuatu does not have an extradition treaty with India.