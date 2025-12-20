Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes successful cataract and retina surgery in Delhi

Patna: RJD supremo and former Railway Minister and Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav successfully underwent cataract and retina surgery in a New Delhi hospital on Saturday, according to his family members and doctors. The procedure was conducted smoothly, and his condition is reported to be stable and comfortable, with a positive recovery underway, his daughter, Misa Bharti, informed on her social media accounts. The surgery was performed under the supervision of ophthalmologist and the Centre for Sight group of eye hospitals’ Chairman and Medical Director, Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev.

According to hospital sources, the combined cataract and retinal procedure was completed without any complications, following globally accepted medical protocols and best practices. Providing details about the procedure, Dr Sachdev said: “Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent a planned cataract and retinal procedure, which was completed successfully.

With today’s advanced ophthalmic technologies and refined surgical techniques, such procedures are safe, precise, and minimally invasive. He has responded well to the treatment and is expected to experience a smooth and speedy recovery, subject to routine post-operative care and follow-ups.” Advancements in ophthalmology over the past decade have transformed cataract and retinal surgeries into highly precise, largely painless, and bladeless procedures, he noted.

“Using advanced imaging systems, micro-incision techniques, and state-of-the-art surgical platforms, these treatments allow faster visual rehabilitation with minimal disruption to daily life. In most cases, including Lalu Prasad Yadav’s, such surgeries are performed as day-care procedures, enabling patients to return home the same day without prolonged hospitalisation,” he said. Following the successful surgery, Lalu Prasad Yadav has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. Doctors have advised routine post-operative follow-ups to monitor healing and visual improvement.

Expressing gratitude to the medical team, Misa Bharti said: “By God’s grace, my father’s eye surgery was successfully completed at Centre for Sight, New Delhi, under the skilled leadership of Dr Mahipal Sachdev. I sincerely thank the entire team of doctors and staff for their care and support. I also request all well-wishers to keep him in their prayers and bless him for a speedy recovery.”