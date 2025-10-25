Lalu Yadav accuses BJP of misleading public over operation of special trains for Chhath festival

Patna: As political activity intensifies in Bihar ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the state also witnessed the beginning of Chhath Puja, one of its most revered festivals.

This year, the festival of faith has also taken on a political hue, with parties using the occasion to connect emotionally with the people of Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls. Amid the festive fervor, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the NDA government, accusing them of misleading the public over the operation of special trains for the festival.

Taking to social media, Lalu Yadav wrote, “The uncrowned king of lies and the master of empty promises boasted that out of 13,198 trains in the country, 12,000 trains would be run for Bihar during Chhath. This also turned out to be a blatant lie. Even during Chhath, they cannot properly run trains for Biharis who have suffered from migration for 20 years under the NDA government.”

The RJD chief further accused the NDA for neglecting Bihar’s development, saying, “My fellow Biharis are forced to travel in trains in inhuman conditions. How shameful is this? Due to the wrong policies of the double-engine government, more than 4 crore people from Bihar migrate every year for work. Since the UPA government, the NDA has not established any major industry in Bihar. These people are anti-Bihar.”

The Indian Railways had earlier announced the operation of over 12,000 special trains for Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, aimed at facilitating the travel of migrant workers returning home.

However, the Opposition alleges that this claim is misleading and that passengers continue to face severe difficulties in reaching their native places.

Meanwhile, with the nomination process completed, the first phase of voting in Bihar will take place on November 6, followed by the second phase of voting on November 11.

Political leaders from all major parties are currently touring the state, addressing rallies and sharpening their campaign messaging.