Land Acquired for Two Elevated Corridors as Revanth Reddy Govt Accelerates Hyderabad Development

Hyderabad : The Congress-led Telangana government under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has set its sights on comprehensive infrastructural development across Hyderabad’s Core Urban City, Semi-Urban, Rural, and Outer Ring Road (ORR) regions.

In view of the city’s rapidly growing population, CM Revanth Reddy has directed senior officials to draft a forward-looking plan that meets the needs of the next 25 years. The government intends to prepare an integrated development strategy for the Hyderabad Core Urban Region with a dedicated and holistic urban policy.

As part of this initiative, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Defence on June 29, 2025, facilitating the transfer of key land parcels for infrastructure projects.

Two Elevated Corridors Planned to Ease Traffic, Improve Connectivity

Under this agreement, the Ministry of Defence has transferred 6.85 lakh square meters of land to the HMDA. This strategic land transfer has been approved for the construction of two elevated corridors under the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP).

These two elevated corridors aim to significantly reduce traffic congestion and improve connectivity in and around Hyderabad:

State Highway-1 Corridor (Jubilee Bus Station to Shamirpet): Estimated Cost: ₹954 crore

Land Acquired: 4,59,222.70 sq. meters of Defence land National Highway-44 Corridor: Estimated Cost: ₹748 crore

Both corridors are expected to enhance access to northern parts of Hyderabad and integrate key transit routes within the ORR boundaries. The projects will also support urban mobility, reduce travel time, and improve the quality of life for residents.

Long-Term Vision for Urban Growth

Officials have been instructed to prioritize sustainable urban planning and incorporate provisions for future population growth, mobility, public transport, and economic infrastructure. The upcoming policy for the Hyderabad Core Urban Region will focus on land use, zoning regulations, green spaces, and transit-oriented development (TOD).

This marks a pivotal step by the Revanth Reddy government in reshaping Hyderabad’s urban landscape while balancing infrastructure expansion and environmental responsibility.