Land Acquisition Challenges Threaten Future of H City Corridor

Hyderabad: The prestigious H City Project surrounding KBR Park, proposed with a budget of ₹1,090 crore for the construction of steel flyovers and underpasses, is facing significant delays due to hurdles in land acquisition.

Land Acquisition Issues

Out of 299 properties identified for acquisition, markings have been completed for only 112. However, the acquisition process has slowed down significantly as several property owners have moved to court against the government’s move. Without clarity on the acquisition front, officials have controversially proceeded to invite tenders for construction work.

Tender Process in Limbo

Major companies like MEGA, KNR, and MVR participated in the bidding. But the tender committee, which includes top officials from the Municipal Administration, Public Health Department, GHMC, Water Board, and Finance Department, has not yet finalized the winning agency. Despite technical bids being opened 12 days ago, the committee has not held a meeting, raising serious questions about the progress of the project.

VIP Resistance and Legal Battles

The project faces resistance from high-profile individuals who own property around KBR Park, including former minister Jana Reddy, film actor Balakrishna, and Congress leader Chandrasekhar Reddy (also the uncle of actor Allu Arjun), among others. As many of these are premium properties, owners are reluctant to give up land. Several of them have already approached the courts, stalling acquisition further.

Lack of Clarity Before Tenders

The tender process has come under criticism for being initiated without resolving the fundamental issue of land acquisition. Experts point out that without clearing legal and acquisition-related hurdles, floating tenders is premature and has led to administrative delays.

Details of Planned Land Acquisition

The project requires around ₹741 crore for land acquisition, covering an area of approximately 56,621.30 square yards. The proposed road stretch—6.5 km long and 100 to 120 feet wide—runs from Virinchi Hospital to Jubilee Hills Check Post. Authorities plan to acquire 81 properties along this route. The breakdown is as follows:

KBR Park Entrance & Mugdha Junction: 40 properties

40 properties Jubilee Hills Check Post Junction: 47 properties

47 properties Maharaja Agrasen Junction: 34 properties

34 properties Film Nagar: 43 properties

43 properties Road No. 45: 36 properties

36 properties Cancer Hospital Junction: 18 properties

Due to ongoing legal battles, officials have yet to issue notifications for acquiring these assets.