Kishan Reddy Urges Swift Land Acquisition for Uppal-Ghatkesar Flyover

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has urged officials to expedite the land acquisition process for the Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover, expressing concern over the delays impacting the project’s timeline.

Minister Reviews Project Hurdles

During a review on Thursday, Kishan Reddy inquired about the challenges being faced by authorities in acquiring the necessary land for the project. Stressing the flyover’s importance for easing travel for lakhs of commuters, he called for immediate action to overcome any roadblocks.

Instructions for Timely Completion

Reddy instructed the concerned departments to prioritize the land acquisition and ensure that the construction work proceeds without further delay. He emphasized that timely execution of the flyover is essential to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in the area.

Amberpet Flyover Inauguration on May 5

Highlighting recent infrastructure developments, Kishan Reddy announced that the Amberpet flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹400 crore, will be officially inaugurated by Union Roads & Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on May 5.

Precautionary Measures Advised

The Union Minister also directed officials to put in place necessary arrangements to avoid public inconvenience during the execution of works under and around the flyover zones, ensuring safety and smooth traffic flow.