Land Allotted for Muslim Graveyard in Jubilee Hills Constituency Following AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s Representation

Hyderabad: In a significant step for the Muslim community, the Telangana Government has officially allotted 1 acre and 5 guntas of land near Masjid-e-Ghairabad (Madina Masjid) on Alijapur Road, Shaikpet Mandal, for a Muslim graveyard.

According to the proceedings from the Telangana Waqf Board (File No. 9/Perms/HYD/2025), the land, measuring 2,500 sq. yards behind the twin mosques at Ghairabad, will be designated for the burial of deceased Muslims, pending approval by the Waqf Board.

This decision comes after AIMIM President Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi raised concerns about the serious lack of burial land in areas like Yousufguda, Erragadda, Rahmathnagar, and Jubilee Hills.

The order, signed by Mohammed Safiullah, Authorized Officer of the Telangana Waqf Board, states that the graveyard will be used to meet the burial needs of Muslim residents in these neighborhoods.

Local communities and religious leaders welcome this decision, as they have long asked for dedicated burial spaces in Hyderabad’s expanding western corridor.