‘Land of Happy’ Dance Therapy Session Promotes Inclusion at NIEPID

Hyderabad: A unique dance therapy session titled ‘Land of Happy’ was organized at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Intellectual Disabilities (NIEPID), Secunderabad, on September 3.

The initiative was jointly hosted by the WICCI Holistic Child Development Council and NGO Marham Resonating Resilience, focusing on inclusion and holistic well-being for neurodiverse individuals.

The session was led by internationally acclaimed Bharatanatyam exponent and cultural ambassador Sohini Roychowdhury, who guided NIEPID students through movement-based therapy designed to promote healing, joy, and self-expression through dance.

Dr. Srinivasulu, who heads the vocational department of assisted living at NIEPID, noted that the program reinforced the institute’s mission of creating inclusive platforms for child development under the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment.

Speaking at the event, Anupama Dalmia, National President of the WICCI Holistic Child Development Council, described the initiative as “a step towards building bridges through art and movement, making inclusion a lived reality.” Payal Jain, Health & Nutrition Lead of the Council, emphasized the holistic approach underpinning the program.

Highlighting the therapeutic potential of such initiatives, Dr. Nabat, Founder of Marham, said:

“Inclusion is not about giving space; it is about realizing that we all share the same stage of life. We need to create safe and empowering spaces for specially-abled children to express themselves freely.”

The ‘Land of Happy’ initiative has been widely appreciated for showcasing how dance can transcend boundaries, offering neurodiverse children not only therapy but also a joyful medium of expression.