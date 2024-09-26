Land scam behind proposed cancellation of Pharma City, alleges BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday alleged that there is a big land scam involving thousands of crores behind the proposed cancellation of the Hyderabad Pharma City project.

He told media persons in Sircilla that the Congress government deceived both the public and the High Court. He questioned the government’s stance, claiming that it is misleading both the public and the judiciary by stating different positions on the Pharma City project.

“There is thousands of crores land scam behind the Pharma City cancellation. We will soon reveal all the details,” KTR stated, adding that the move is “a conspiracy to benefit the Chief Minister’s brothers with billions of rupees.”

The BRS leader pointed out the contradictory stances of the government, saying, “On one hand, they claim Pharma City is cancelled, but in the High Court, they state it hasn’t been cancelled. How can they mislead the judiciary like this?”

KTR questioned the feasibility of the government’s alternative proposals. “They talk about Future City, AI City, and Fourth City. Have they acquired even an acre of land for these? How can they repurpose Pharma City lands without acquiring any new land?”

Highlighting the scale of the original project, KTR said, “We proposed Pharma City with 14,000 acres and an investment of ₹64,000 crores. The land was acquired under conditional acquisition and cannot be repurposed for other projects.”

KTR warned of severe consequences if the government continues its alleged deception. “This attempt to mislead the High Court will face consequences both in court and in the people’s court,” he cautioned.

The former minister demanded clarity from the government.

“Is Pharma City still operational or not? The government must clarify this tomorrow in the High Court,” he insisted. Expressing concern over the project’s potential cancellation, KTR stated, “Cancelling Pharma City will not only harm industrial progress but also result in the loss of thousands of job opportunities in Telangana.”

He urged the government to abandon what he termed as “corrupt schemes” and continue with the original Pharma City project.

“The land given by farmers for industrial development should not be used for corrupt land deals,” KTR emphasised.