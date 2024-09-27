Hyderabad

Langer House Rally: Musi River Victims Call for Immediate Rehabilitation Measures

In a show of solidarity, victims affected by the Musi River floods rallied from Langer House to the Secretariat today, calling for immediate action and support from the government.

Hyderabad: In a show of solidarity, victims affected by the Musi River floods rallied from Langer House to the Secretariat today, calling for immediate action and support from the government.

The demonstrators voiced their concerns over the inadequate rehabilitation measures and the challenges they face in the aftermath of the floods.

The rally attracted numerous participants, including families who lost their homes and livelihoods due to the flooding. They carried placards and chanted slogans, demanding justice and better compensation for their losses.

The group emphasized the urgent need for a comprehensive rehabilitation plan that addresses their needs, including housing, financial aid, and infrastructure support. The victims expressed frustration over the government’s response to the disaster and urged officials to prioritize their plight.

As the rally made its way to the Secretariat, organizers called for a meeting with government representatives to discuss their demands and seek solutions to the ongoing challenges they face.

The event highlighted the resilience of the affected community and their determination to secure a better future in the wake of the disaster.

