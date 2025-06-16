Large Number of Bogus Ration Cards Detected in the State; Government Takes Sensational Decision

In a significant move towards public welfare, the Kutami Government of Andhra Pradesh has taken proactive steps to ensure that only eligible citizens benefit from government schemes. While most of the election promises, except free bus travel for women, have already been implemented, the government is now focusing on refining the Public Distribution System (PDS) by eliminating bogus ration cards.

Super Six Schemes Implementation

As part of the government’s ambitious Super Six Schemes, several welfare programs have already been rolled out. These schemes aim to support the economically weaker sections and ensure inclusive development across the state. The latest move to verify ration cards reflects the government’s commitment to targeted welfare.

Bogus Ration Cards Under the Scanner

Reports indicate that a large number of bogus ration cards were issued during the previous administration under the YS Jagan Government. The current government has identified these discrepancies and has ordered a comprehensive state-wide survey to verify the authenticity of ration card holders.

KYC-Based Verification to Issue New Ration Cards

To streamline the verification process, the government has directed village and ward secretariats to collect KYC (Know Your Customer) data for ration cardholders. Based on this verification, new ration cards will be issued, and ineligible or bogus cards will be canceled.

Large-Scale Survey in Progress

Officials have already started the massive verification drive across Andhra Pradesh. Preliminary data suggests that lakhs of bogus ration cards exist. Authorities are fully prepared to eliminate these fraudulent entries, ensuring that ration supplies are delivered only to deserving beneficiaries.

Kutami Leaders Support the Initiative

Kutami leaders have welcomed the move, stating that the decision to eliminate bogus ration cards is a positive step towards ensuring fairness and transparency. They emphasized that the government’s main objective is to provide ration supplies exclusively to eligible families.