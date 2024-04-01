Largest Anti-Netanyahu Protest in Israel Since Gaza Conflict

Jerusalem: Tens of thousands of Israelis congregated outside the parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday, marking the most significant anti-government demonstration since the nation’s engagement in war last October. The demonstrators called on the government to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and to facilitate early elections.

Despite Prime Minister Netanyahu’s pledges to dismantle Hamas and ensure the safe return of all hostages, these objectives have remained elusive. While Hamas has suffered substantial losses, it has managed to maintain its structure.

Protesters, including groups that spearheaded mass demonstrations in 2023, also demanded fairer distribution of the military service burden, which predominantly falls on Israelis. The toll from the Hamas attack on October 7 and subsequent conflict in Gaza includes around 600 soldiers, the military’s highest casualty count in years.

🇮🇱Thousands of people took to the streets near the Israeli parliament building in Jerusalem on Sunday evening, March 31, beginning a four-day protest demanding the government's resignation, The Times of Israel reported.



📹: News Nine pic.twitter.com/p7OuoxwKGl — KyivPost (@KyivPost) April 1, 2024

According to reports from Haaretz and Ynet news sites, the protest drew tens of thousands of participants chanting “elections now.” Netanyahu has faced extensive criticism for the security lapse during the Hamas attack, resulting in 1,200 deaths and over 250 hostages. “This government is a complete and utter failure,” voiced one protester. “They will lead us into the abyss.”

‘Netanyahu and the government – resignation!’ – Almost 100,000 people came to protests in Israel



Demonstrators came to the Knesset building in Jerusalem. They demand to hold early elections and agree to an agreement on the release of 130 hostages in the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/9z3J48LvYd — 🇵🇸🇮🇪🔻☭Long Live James Connolly ✊🏼(he/him) (@tnega74) April 1, 2024

The conflict in Gaza has exacerbated a longstanding societal tension over exemptions granted to ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students from military service, unsettling Netanyahu’s coalition government.

With a March 31 deadline looming for the government to propose legislation to resolve the issue, Netanyahu sought a 30-day deferment from the Supreme Court last week. While the Court granted an extension until April 30 for further arguments, it also suspended state funding for seminary students liable for conscription starting Monday.

During a press conference, Netanyahu expressed confidence in finding a resolution. He also cautioned against holding elections amid ongoing conflict, warning of potential paralysis for the country in the months ahead.