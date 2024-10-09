Telangana

Fouzia Farhana9 October 2024 - 16:12
Hyderabad: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has donated Rs 5.5 crore to the Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

L&T Chairman S. N. Subrahmanyan handed over the cheque to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka was also present during the cheque presentation ceremony, according to an official statement.

