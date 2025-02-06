Lata Mangeshkar Painting Featured in Limca Book of Records

Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar, the iconic nightingale of India, left behind a legacy of timeless melodies. This year marks three years since the legendary singer passed away on February 6. To honor her glorious journey, artist Ramkripal Namdev from Jabalpur has created a remarkable painting that beautifully encapsulates significant moments from Mangeshkar’s life.

Ramkripal Namdev’s Tribute: A Masterpiece of 1436 Images

Namdev’s painting is a compilation of approximately 1436 images of Lata Mangeshkar, and it has earned a place in the Limca Book of Records. The artwork has also been featured in the Asia Book and India Book of Records, a testament to its intricate details and reverence for the legendary singer.

The Inspiration Behind the Painting

In an interview, Ramkripal Namdev revealed that he grew up listening to Lata Mangeshkar’s music and was deeply moved by her beautiful voice. Inspired by the melodies, he decided to pay tribute to the singer through a painting. Namdev further recalled his attempt to present one of his early works to Mangeshkar, which she initially declined to sign, calling the painting too beautiful to alter. However, later, he was able to personally present the painting to Mangeshkar, who graciously autographed it.

An Amateur Painter’s Pride

Despite being an amateur painter, Namdev described creating the painting as the greatest achievement of his life. The painting has been showcased at numerous prestigious art galleries across the country under the series ‘Chitra Latika’. Some of the venues include Mumbai’s Jahangir Art Gallery, Delhi’s Pu L Deshpande Art Gallery, Kolkata’s Jamini Roy Art Gallery, Ahmedabad’s Ravi Shankar Rawal Art Bhavan, and Jabalpur’s Hiralal Rai Art Vivika.

Through his tribute, Ramkripal Namdev has immortalized Lata Mangeshkar’s legacy, ensuring her presence in the hearts of art and music lovers across the world.