Late-Night Crash Near Gandi Maisamma: Drunk Driving Suspected

Hyderabad: A serious road accident occurred in Medchal district near Gandi Maisamma on the Dundigal to Jeedimetla road, leaving two individuals critically injured. The crash was reportedly caused due to drunk driving, raising renewed concerns about road safety in the region.

Drunken Driving Behind the Collision

According to preliminary reports, the accident took place when an MG car collided with a DSCM vehicle during an overtaking attempt. The car was allegedly being driven under the influence of alcohol, leading to a high-speed crash.

There were four people in the MG car, and two sustained severe injuries. Both injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. Their condition is reported to be critical.

Alcohol Bottles Recovered From the Car

During the investigation, a large number of liquor bottles were recovered from inside the MG car, confirming suspicions of drunken driving. The presence of alcohol further supports the theory that intoxication was a key factor in the mishap.

Police Investigation Underway

Dundigal Police arrived at the accident spot and have begun a thorough investigation. Authorities are gathering evidence and speaking with eyewitnesses to determine the exact cause of the collision. Further details are awaited.

Rise in Drunk Driving Accidents in Hyderabad

This incident adds to the growing list of alcohol-related accidents in Hyderabad, particularly along the city’s busy outskirts and highways. Road safety experts continue to stress the importance of stricter enforcement against drunk driving, especially during late-night hours and weekends.