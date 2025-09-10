Hyderabad Blunder: Lawyer Forced to Prove He’s Alive After Postman Declares Him Dead

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident in Dundigal village, a lawyer had to prove that he was alive after a local postman mistakenly declared him dead. The victim, Ajay Goud (35), a resident of Dundigal, recently filed a chit fund case in the city.

Speed Post Envelope Returned with “Deceased” Remark

On August 30, the chit fund company sent agreement papers to Ajay Goud via speed post. The village postman, who was supposed to deliver the envelope personally, allegedly wrote that Ajay Goud was deceased without verifying the information and returned the envelope to the company.

Victim Shocked by Call from Chit Fund Company

On the afternoon of September 8, Ajay Goud received a phone call from the chit fund company, asking about the returned envelope. He was shocked to hear that the postman had claimed he was dead.

When confronted, the postman reportedly told Ajay, “What is this? When I came to deliver the letter, the neighbours told me that you were dead, so I wrote it and sent it back.”

Complaint Lodged

Ajay Goud has expressed his intent to file a complaint with Dundigal police and postal officials. He described the situation as unfortunate, saying it is absurd that a living person has to prove that he is not dead due to a postal error.