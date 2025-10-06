Chaos in Supreme Court: Lawyer Tries to Attack CJI Gavai With Slipper

A dramatic incident unfolded in the Supreme Court on Monday when an advocate attempted to hurl a slipper at Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai. The situation was quickly brought under control as fellow lawyers restrained the accused and handed him over to security personnel. Police later identified the lawyer as Rakesh Kishore.

According to eyewitnesses, moments before the incident, the advocate was shouting slogans, declaring, “Sanatan Dharma will not be tolerated.” Despite the sudden disruption, CJI Gavai remained composed and told the court that such acts did not intimidate him. Proceedings continued without further interruption. The accused is now being interrogated by Delhi Police officials along with the Supreme Court’s security team.

Senior lawyer Rohit Pandey linked the incident to remarks made earlier by the CJI regarding Hindu deities, suggesting that the comments may have provoked the attack. “We strongly denounce this act of violence. The dignity of the court must be preserved, and strict action should be taken against the offender,” Pandey stated.

The controversy traces back to September 16, when CJI Gavai dismissed a plea seeking reconstruction and reinstallation of a Vishnu idol at the Zawari temple. Labeling it a publicity-driven petition, he remarked that true devotion required prayer and meditation rather than litigation. He also noted that matters of temple reconstruction fell under the jurisdiction of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), and permission from the agency was uncertain.

In the same hearing, he suggested that devotees could also worship at the large Shiva Linga in Khajuraho if they wished. These comments, however, sparked outrage across social media, with critics accusing him of belittling religious sentiments.

Later, CJI Gavai clarified that his words had been taken out of context, reiterating that he holds respect for all faiths. Monday’s attempted attack has now heightened the debate, with legal circles and the public calling for stronger safeguards to prevent such incidents inside the courtroom.