Lazeez Affaire Opens New Outlet in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: Culinary enthusiasts in the city have reason to celebrate as the popular fine-dining brand Lazeez Affaire inaugurated its newest outlet in Hyderabad on Monday. Located at Road No. 45, CBI Colony, Jubilee Hills—opposite pillar number 14—the launch was marked by a cheerful group photograph featuring team members along with the Chef.

Renowned for its impeccable service and signature ‘Lazeez’ khaana, Lazeez Affaire has built a loyal customer base since its inception. The brand was originally established in 1999 by celebrated restaurateur Priyank Sukhija, with its flagship outlet in Malcha Marg, New Delhi.

Following the success of two thriving outlets in the capital city—serving a creative blend of Indian and fusion cuisines—the Hyderabad branch marks the brand’s expansion into South India. The new location is expected to be a go-to destination for families and food lovers seeking an unforgettable dining experience.

With its consistent charm and culinary excellence, Lazeez Affaire continues to redefine the dining scene, now adding a Hyderabad chapter to its remarkable journey.