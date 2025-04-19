‘Learn Telugu or Leave?’: Language Tensions Boil Over in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A Reddit post has sparked a heated debate about the growing linguistic divide in Hyderabad, particularly between Telugu-speaking locals and Hindi-speaking migrants. The viral post on the Hyderabad subreddit questioned why many Hindi speakers make little to no effort to learn Telugu, even after residing in the city for years.

The post argued that locals often switch to Hindi—even if broken or simplified—which leads to outsiders bypassing the need to learn Telugu altogether. The original poster emphasized that this linguistic compromise was being misused and called for ways to encourage wider use of the Telugu language in everyday life.

Social Media Erupts with Mixed Reactions

The Reddit discussion quickly spilled over to platforms like X (formerly Twitter), drawing mixed responses from netizens.

Some users agreed with the sentiment, calling it disrespectful that long-time residents don’t even attempt the basics of Telugu. Others pushed back, suggesting that urban multiculturalism naturally favors a lingua franca like Hindi, especially in metro cities.

“Mandating a language won’t solve anything. We need to create positive incentives for people to speak Telugu,” said one user on X.

Language and Respect: A Two-Way Street?

Several users shared personal anecdotes about moving to different cities and making efforts to learn the local language out of respect and a desire to integrate.

One comment read:

“When I moved to Mumbai, no one forced me to learn Hindi. I picked it up because it felt right to adapt.”

Others argued that the lack of interest from migrants was not just laziness but apathy toward the local culture.

Frustration Over Linguistic Entitlement

A significant part of the debate focused on what some described as “linguistic entitlement”—a mindset where Hindi-speaking residents expect locals to switch languages for their convenience.

Many felt this behavior alienates native Telugu speakers and erodes cultural identity. Comparisons were also drawn to Bengaluru, where many migrants reportedly make greater efforts to learn Kannada than Hindi speakers do to learn Telugu in Hyderabad.

What’s Next for Linguistic Harmony?

The Reddit post has ignited much-needed dialogue on linguistic coexistence and mutual respect. While there’s no one-size-fits-all solution, the consensus among many locals is clear: making an effort to speak Telugu is a sign of respect, not just a cultural expectation.