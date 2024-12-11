Muslim World

Lebanese army fires at unknown gunmen crossing from Syria into Lebanon

"Unknown gunmen coming from Syrian territory crossed the border and approached one of the army's border posts and fired into the air," said the statement published on social media platform X.

Safiya Begum11 December 2024 - 18:55
Lebanese army fires at unknown gunmen crossing from Syria into Lebanon
Lebanese army fires at unknown gunmen crossing from Syria into Lebanon

Beirut: Members of the Lebanese army fired warning shots at unknown gunmen who crossed the border from the Syrian side into Lebanon in the outskirts of the village of Kfar Qouq, eastern Lebanon, according to a statement by the Lebanese army.

“Unknown gunmen coming from Syrian territory crossed the border and approached one of the army’s border posts and fired into the air,” said the statement published on social media platform X.

“The Lebanese army fired warning shots, which forced the gunmen to return to Syrian territory,” added the statement.

A Lebanese military source told Xinhua that “the Lebanese army summoned additional forces to this axis, where they carried out a large-scale combing operation that reached meters from the borderline with Syria.”

The Lebanese army had strengthened its presence and deployment along the borderline separating Lebanon and Syria, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read: Israel PM Netanyahu rejects charges at corruption trial

Syria’s al-Assad’s government collapsed on Sunday amid a major offensive waged by militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Source
IANS
Tags
Safiya Begum11 December 2024 - 18:55

Related Articles

Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons is welcomed home

Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons is welcomed home

11 December 2024 - 14:49
Israeli strike on northern Gaza kills 19, Palestinian medics say

Israeli strike on northern Gaza kills 19, Palestinian medics say

11 December 2024 - 14:30
Israeli PM Netanyahu to testify in corruption trial

Israeli PM Netanyahu to testify in corruption trial

10 December 2024 - 14:58
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 6 as UN Security Council plans to meet over Syria

Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 6 as UN Security Council plans to meet over Syria

9 December 2024 - 16:33
Back to top button