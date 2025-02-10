Lebanese Army Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Response to Artillery Fire from Syria

The Lebanese army has announced that it has initiated retaliatory strikes in response to artillery fire coming from Syria, escalating tensions along the border. The army confirmed that several Lebanese border regions were targeted by repeated shelling on Sunday, prompting a swift military response.

Retaliatory Measures and Increased Security along the Border

In an official statement posted on the social media platform X, the Lebanese army confirmed that its units have continued to respond to the attacks in a timely manner. The army has implemented exceptional security measures along the border, including the establishment of monitoring points, patrols, and temporary checkpoints to maintain control of the situation.

The Lebanese military assured the public that it is closely monitoring the ongoing situation and will take further action if necessary. On Saturday, the army’s Guidance Directorate announced the deployment of military units along both the northern and eastern borders, specifically to respond to fire originating from Syrian territory.

Rockets and Drone Attacks

Reports from the National News Agency (NNA) on Sunday revealed that rockets launched from Syria landed in multiple villages in eastern Lebanon. Additionally, two Syrian drones were reportedly shot down by Lebanese forces over the border area.

The NNA also reported ongoing clashes between Lebanese clans and armed groups near the town of Hermel, which is situated close to the Lebanese Syrian border. These clashes have led to casualties in recent days.

Presidential Directives and Retaliatory Actions

In response to the escalating situation, the Lebanese army stated that it had received directives from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to retaliate against fire coming from Syrian territory. The army confirmed that military units along the northern and eastern borders had been ordered to target sources of fire that were directly threatening Lebanese areas.

Also Read: Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah Targets in Lebanon Despite Ceasefire

Lebanese Army Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Response to Artillery Fire from Syria

The Lebanese army has stated that it will continue to respond with “appropriate weapons” following the shelling and fire upon several Lebanese areas in recent clashes.

As tensions remain high along the Lebanese-Syrian border, the Lebanese army is committed to defending its territory and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens.