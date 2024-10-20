Lebanese army says 3 soldiers killed in Israeli strike on southern Lebanon

Deir al-Balah (Gaza Strip): The Lebanese army says three of its soldiers were killed in an Israeli strike on their vehicle in southern Lebanon.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on Sunday’s strike.

Lebanon’s army has largely kept the sidelines in the war between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group. The military is a respected institution in Lebanon but is not powerful enough to impose its will on Hezbollah or defend the country from an Israeli invasion.