Lebanese Leaders Urge US to Ensure Full Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

Lebanese leaders have intensified their calls for the United States to ensure Israel’s complete withdrawal from the southern Lebanese territories by February 18, in line with a ceasefire agreement brokered by Washington and Paris. The request comes as part of efforts to maintain regional stability and uphold international resolutions.

Lebanese Prime Minister Mikati Calls for Full Implementation of Ceasefire Agreement

During a meeting with US Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East, Morgan Ortagus, on Saturday, Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized the need for Israel to fully comply with the ceasefire agreement and withdraw from the occupied areas of southern Lebanon by the set deadline of February 18. Mikati also called for an end to the destruction of Lebanese towns and villages and for the complete implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which includes resolving border disputes along the Blue Line.

Mikati stressed the importance of adhering to international resolutions as a means to stabilize the region, particularly in southern Lebanon, which has long been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Lebanese conflict.

Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam Seeks US Pressure on Israel

Prime Minister-Designate Nawaf Salam also met with Ortagus, reinforcing Mikati’s call for greater US intervention to ensure Israel’s timely withdrawal from the southern Lebanese territories. Salam urged for increased US pressure on Israel to meet the deadline without delay, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation to support Lebanon’s recovery and long-term stability.

Salam further highlighted the necessity of rebuilding Lebanon’s infrastructure and institutions, and he reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to working with the international community, particularly the United States, to help stabilize the country in the wake of ongoing challenges.

US Reaffirms Support for Lebanon’s Reconstruction and Reform

In her meeting with Lebanese leaders, Ortagus reaffirmed the United States’ support for Lebanon’s incoming government, pledging Washington’s continued assistance in backing the country’s recovery and reconstruction efforts. She also expressed hope that the new government would be formed soon, emphasizing that the US is committed to supporting Prime Minister-Designate Salam’s reform agenda, which includes essential financial, judicial, and administrative restructuring.

Also Read: Israel Releases 183 Palestinian Prisoners in Exchange for Hostages Held by Hamas

The US has been a key player in efforts to maintain peace in the region, with its support playing a crucial role in facilitating dialogue and supporting Lebanon’s stability amidst the broader Middle Eastern conflict.

Ongoing Calls for Regional Stability

Lebanese Leaders Urge US to Ensure Full Israeli Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

The calls for Israel’s withdrawal and the implementation of the ceasefire agreement reflect the continuing tensions between Lebanon and Israel, with both sides seeking to ensure their territorial integrity and address longstanding disputes. The situation remains delicate, and the involvement of the international community will be pivotal in achieving lasting peace and stability in southern Lebanon.