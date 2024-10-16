Lebanese officials say death toll from Israeli strike on Qana rises to 15

Middle East

Lebanon's Civil Defense said the death toll from an Israeli strike on the southern town of Qana has risen to 15.

Mohammed Yousuf16 October 2024 - 13:47
Beirut: Lebanon’s Civil Defense said the death toll from an Israeli strike on the southern town of Qana has risen to 15.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military on the strike late Tuesday.

Qana was the site of an Israeli artillery strike on a United Nations compound in 1996 that killed dozens of civilians.

