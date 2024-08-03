Lebanese PM expresses concern over possible regional escalation

Beirut: Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati cautioned that the regional situation may face escalation and potentially lead to spillover risks.

Mikati made the remarks during his visit to the Lebanese army headquarters to mark the 79th Army Day, which falls on August 1 each year, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement issued by his office, Mikati pointed to the “worrying regional developments that signal an increase in the level of danger and its expansion from one region to another” during the visit.

“Our people in the south, the Bekaa, and in the southern suburb of Beirut, are still facing Israeli attacks that have left hundreds of martyrs and wounded, citizens, soldiers and resistance fighters, and displaced families who lost their homes and their properties were burned,” said the prime minister.

“We affirm our right to defend our land, sovereignty, and dignity by all available means, and there is no hesitation in this option, no matter how great the sacrifices are,” he added.

Mikati noted that “we have informed our sister and friendly countries that we are advocates of peace and not war, and we seek permanent stability by recovering the occupied parts of our dear south.”

Tensions escalated along the border region between Israel and Lebanon as an Israeli drone fired on Tuesday evening three missiles at a position near the Shura Council of Hezbollah in Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, killing Fouad Shokor, Hezbollah’s top military commander, and seven civilians.

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at the appropriate time and place.