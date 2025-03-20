Lebanon Closes Illegal Border Crossings with Syria Amid Rising Tensions

Beirut: In a significant move to secure its borders, Lebanon has closed several illegal border crossings with Syria located in the eastern and northern parts of the country. The Lebanese army entered the border village of Housh al-Sayyid Ali on Wednesday, following the withdrawal of Syrian groups from the area, according to Xinhua news agency and Lebanon’s National News Agency.

Lebanese Army Shuts Down Illegal Crossings to Combat Smuggling and Infiltration

As part of ongoing efforts to secure Lebanon’s borders and prevent smuggling and infiltration, the Lebanese army has successfully closed several illegal border crossings. These include Matlaba in the Al-Qasr-Hermel region, as well as Al-Fatha, Al Maarawiya, and Sheheit Al-Hajeri in the Mashari’ Al-Qaa-Baalbek region. The Lebanese army’s Directorate of Guidance confirmed the closures in an official statement, emphasizing the need to monitor the borders amid the current circumstances.

The army also took to social media to announce the deployment of reinforcements from its special units to the Hermel area, located near the Lebanese-Syrian border. According to military sources, engineering units are actively working to clear Housh al-Sayyid Ali and its surrounding areas of remnants from recent clashes and other obstacles that may hinder border security.

Ceasefire Agreement in Place to Reduce Border Tensions

Earlier this week, Syrian and Lebanese defense authorities reached a ceasefire agreement along the shared border, aimed at de-escalating tensions and preventing further hostilities in the region. This agreement came in response to increasing violence and clashes between various factions along the Lebanese Syrian border.

Recent Clashes Result in Casualties

The latest developments on the border have already resulted in fatalities and injuries. Lebanon’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center reported that the recent clashes have caused seven deaths and left 52 individuals injured. The Lebanese-Syrian border has long been a hotspot for smuggling, and these latest moves by the Lebanese army come as part of efforts to tighten security and combat illegal activities in the area.

Efforts to Combat Smuggling and Border Security Concerns

The Lebanese Syrian border has been a significant point for smuggling operations for years. In response, Syria’s General Security Forces have launched extensive crackdowns in the western countryside of Homs, aiming to curb smuggling activities and eliminate remnants of the former regime. These actions are part of broader efforts to safeguard the border between the two nations and maintain stability in the region.