Lebanon Extends Flight Suspension to Iran Amid Rising Tensions: What’s Next?

Beirut: The Lebanese government has decided to extend its suspension of flights to and from Iran, although the duration of the extension has not been specified. The decision was made during a ministerial meeting chaired by President Joseph Aoun, with key participation from the Prime Minister, Ministers of Defence, Foreign Affairs, Interior, and Transport. The meeting focused on recent security developments at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport and the necessary measures to enhance safety in the area.

Ongoing Security Measures at Beirut Airport

In a statement from Lebanon’s presidency, the government reiterated that all existing security protocols for aircraft inspections will continue to be enforced. Airport security has been directed to ensure full compliance with these safety measures to maintain operational integrity.

Temporary Rescheduling of Flights from Iran

Last week, Lebanon’s Civil Aviation Authority implemented temporary changes to the flight schedules, specifically targeting incoming flights from Iran. The precautionary measures, set to last until February 18, were introduced to ensure the security of operations at the airport. The decision came in the wake of rising concerns regarding security at the airport.

Israeli Allegations and Hezbollah Protests

The suspension of Iranian flights follows accusations from an Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, who claimed that Iran’s Quds Force was using civilian flights through Beirut to smuggle funds for Hezbollah. This allegation has sparked significant unrest within Lebanon, with Hezbollah supporters staging protests from Thursday to Saturday. The demonstrators blocked major roads leading to the airport and other parts of Beirut, expressing their anger over the restrictions on Iranian flights.

Hezbollah Denounces Suspension as Compliance with Israeli Pressure

Also Read: PM Modi’s Strategic Move: India and Qatar Enter New Era of Partnership



On Sunday, Hezbollah issued a statement calling on the Lebanese government to reverse its decision, labeling it as “compliance with the enemy’s dictates.” The group further urged the government to assert its sovereignty and stand against external pressure, particularly from Israel.

The extended suspension of flights to and from Iran is likely to continue to draw mixed reactions within Lebanon, highlighting ongoing tensions over national sovereignty, security concerns, and geopolitical pressures in the region.