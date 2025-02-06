Left Parties Condemn ‘Inhuman’ Treatment of Indian Deportees, Demand Action from Modi Government

New Delhi: The Left parties have strongly condemned the treatment of 104 Indian deportees from the United States, who were allegedly subjected to “inhumane” conditions during their deportation. The deportees, mostly illegal Indian immigrants, were flown back to Amritsar on a US military aircraft as part of a crackdown led by the Donald Trump administration.

The controversy has sparked protests, with Left party MPs calling out the Union government for its “shameful silence” on the issue. According to some deportees, they were handcuffed and shackled throughout the journey, with their limbs bound until they arrived in Amritsar.

Left Parties Slam Government’s Response

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) issued a statement criticizing the treatment of the deported individuals, calling it “unacceptable” and accusing the Modi government of showing a “craven attitude” by not protesting the incident. The CPI(M) demanded that the government take immediate diplomatic action to ensure that Indians are treated “humanely and with dignity” during their deportation process.

The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) also condemned the incident, calling the treatment “inhuman” and demanding that the Indian government take strong action against the US administration’s behavior. They highlighted those other countries like Colombia had protested similar mistreatment of their nationals, but India had remained silent.

Left Parties Protest in Parliament

In response to the incident, Left Democratic Front (LDF) MPs held a protest in the Parliament complex. They criticized External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement on the matter, accusing him of not standing up to the US government. Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas expressed disappointment, stating that the government lacked the courage to stand against the “inhuman attitude” displayed by the Trump administration.

“We are shocked that the Indian government did not have the guts to protest against the mistreatment of Indians. The dignity of Indians should be protected, and this government is failing in that regard,” Brittas said.

USBP and partners successfully returned illegal aliens to India, marking the farthest deportation flight yet using military transport. This mission underscores our commitment to enforcing immigration laws and ensuring swift removals.



If you cross illegally, you will be removed. pic.twitter.com/WW4OWYzWOf — Chief Michael W. Banks (@USBPChief) February 5, 2025

CPI Rajya Sabha MP P. Sandosh Kumar also criticized the government’s response, accusing the minister of acting as a spokesperson for the US administration, rather than defending the rights of Indian citizens.

Calls for Diplomatic Action

The Left parties, along with other organizations like the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), have demanded that the Indian government take diplomatic measures to ensure the safe and dignified return of Indian workers facing deportation. They called on the government to engage with the US to prevent further instances of mistreatment and to protect the dignity of its citizens.

The incident has raised significant concerns over the treatment of Indian nationals by the US and the response of the Indian government, with many calling for immediate action to safeguard the rights of Indian workers and ensure they are treated with respect.