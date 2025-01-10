Legend 90 League: A Celebration of Cricket’s Legacy, Says Founder

Innovative 90-Ball Format to Bring Legendary Players Back to the Field

Delhi: The much-anticipated Legend 90 League, set to begin on February 6, will feature legendary cricketers competing in a revolutionary 90-ball format. Some of the former cricketing greats who will participate in the league include Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik, Moeen Ali, Ross Taylor, and Martin Guptill.

Founder Shivain Sharma Discusses the League’s Significance

According to Shivain Sharma, the founder of the Legend 90 League, this upcoming event provides a perfect platform for fans to witness their favorite cricketers return to the field. Six franchises will battle for supremacy, and the league promises to showcase these former stars competing on the field once again.

“The Legend 90 League is not just about bringing cricket legends back to the field; it’s about giving fans the chance to see their favorite former cricketers competing on the field again. This league is designed to provide a stage for players, who might not be in the international spotlight, to showcase their skills alongside cricketing greats,” Sharma said.

A Tribute to Cricket’s Timeless Legacy

Sharma also emphasized that the Legend 90 League is about more than just the competition. “We aim to inspire future generations and remind fans of the timeless spirit of the game. Legend 90 is more than a tournament—it’s a celebration of cricket’s legacy, uniting nostalgia with fierce competition and entertainment,” he added.

The Thrilling 90-Ball Format

One of the key aspects of the Legend 90 League is the innovative 90-ball format, which Sharma believes will offer an exhilarating experience for fans. “The 90-ball format is the heart of Legend 90 League, offering a thrilling and fast-paced experience that redefines the way cricket is played and enjoyed. This innovative format not only tests the strategic skills of players but also keeps fans on the edge of their seats,” he explained.

Seven Franchises Competing for Glory

A total of seven franchises will compete in the league: Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, and Rajasthan Kings. The Legend 90 League promises to be a cricketing extravaganza like never before, with its unique format and star-studded lineup.