Forest Officials Confirm Leopard Presence in Ibrahim Bagh Army Premises, Locals Advised to Stay Alert

28 July 2025 - 18:03
Hyderabad: The leopard, which has been keeping people awake in Narsingi and surrounding areas for the past week, has been spotted once again. According to forest officials, the leopard entered the military area of Ibrahim Bagh at around 3 am last night.

The incident took place when a man was riding a motorcycle at night, who suddenly saw the leopard and immediately informed the forest officials. As soon as the information was received, forest officials reached the spot and examined the nearby CCTV cameras. The video footage revealed that the leopard had entered the trees in the area.

The authorities of the Chalkore forest range have issued an advisory to the local people to be careful and stay away from the leopard. Residents have been asked not to step out of their homes unnecessarily during the night and immediately report any suspicious movement to the forest or police authorities.

Authorities have stepped up efforts to capture the leopard, and more cameras are being installed in the area to monitor its movements.

28 July 2025 - 18:03
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
