Leopard Trapped at ICRISAT Campus in Patancheru by Forest Officials

Sangareddy: In a successful operation, forest officials trapped a leopard at the ICRISAT campus in Patancheru, following several days of concern among the staff due to the animal’s presence.

The incident began when the ICRISAT staff noticed signs of a leopard roaming on the campus. Alarmed by the potential danger, they sought help from the local forest authorities. In response, the forest officials set up a trap on Wednesday night using two goats as bait to lure the animal.

Within less than 24 hours, the trap was successful. The leopard was found inside the cage, and the authorities immediately began preparations to relocate the animal safely to a remote forest area.

ICRISAT Staff Relieved After Leopard’s Capture

The staff at ICRISAT, who had been living in constant fear after observing the leopard’s movements, were visibly relieved once the wild animal was captured. There had been growing concerns among the staff, as the presence of a leopard on campus posed a significant safety risk.

Leopard’s Release to Forest Area

Forest officials confirmed that they were preparing to release the leopard into the forest later today, ensuring that the animal is safely relocated to its natural habitat. The forest department has been handling similar cases in the region, working to ensure both public safety and the well-being of the wildlife.

This marks another successful wildlife intervention by the forest department, which has been working diligently to manage human-animal conflicts across the area.