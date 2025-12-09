‘Let everything be good’: Shivakumar on Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s remarks on Karnataka CM post

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has reacted to the remarks made by MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah on the CM post issue, saying that he was very happy and wished for everything to be good. Yathindra Siddaramaiah stated on Monday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would complete his full term and that the high command had turned down D.K. Shivakumar’s claims to the post.

Speaking in Bengaluru before leaving for Belagavi on Tuesday, Shivakumar said, “Very happy. Let everything be good, let it be good for the state,” when asked about Yathindra’s remarks. After his arrival at the Sambra Airport in Belagavi to participate in the winter session of the state legislature, his supporters raised slogans in his favour, shouting “Shivakumar next CM”. Party sources said the development was a response to Yathindra’s statement made in Belagavi on Monday, asserting that Siddaramaiah would complete his five-year tenure as Chief Minister.

Also Read: Bangladesh: Awami League flags alarming human rights abuses under the Yunus-led interim govt

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Channaraj Hattiholi posted a message on social media welcoming the Deputy Chief Minister to Belagavi, referring to him as “Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar”, which drew public attention. Channaraj is the brother of Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, a close associate of Shivakumar. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, MLC Channaraj said that at a time when both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar have stated that they will abide by the high command’s decisions, and senior leaders have echoed the same, Yathindra’s statement was unnecessary.

“When the high command has said it will take an appropriate decision, we need to wait until then,” he added. Reacting to the developments, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said there was no confusion within the party and that the high command’s decisions would be final. When asked why no action was being taken against Yathindra for repeatedly commenting on leadership matters, the minister said leaders must be cautious and responsible when making public statements.

It can be recalled, responding to questions about an alleged leadership tussle within the ruling Congress, Yathindra Siddaramaiah said on Monday that those predicting a change in the Chief Minister’s position were “dreaming”. He said the Congress high command has made it clear that there will be no change in leadership in the state. Yathindra said, “Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has said he is an aspirant for the CM’s post.

In response, the high command has clarified that this is not the appropriate time and also made it clear that there will be no change in the Chief Minister.” He added, “The matter ends there. Hence, there is no tussle anymore. Opposition parties are unnecessarily spreading rumours and creating perceptions.” When asked about speculation that CM Siddaramaiah would be asked to resign after the Belagavi session, Yathindra said, “They have been saying this for many years. They keep claiming the CM will be changed this year or that year. They must be dreaming.”