“Let Me Show You the Truth”: Neha Kakkar Hits Back at Concert Controversy

Mumbai: Popular Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar has addressed the growing controversy around her Melbourne concert, where she was accused of backing out due to a low audience turnout. The claims were made by Australian event organizers, who alleged that she refused to perform in front of just 700 people.

Neha Kakkar Shares Video to Refute Allegations

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle to share a video from the concert, showing her performing in front of a vibrant, cheering crowd. In the clip, she says, “Hi, you want to know what actually happened at the Melbourne show, right? Let me show you.” The footage then cuts to a packed audience singing and dancing along to her hit songs.

She captioned the post: “Thank you Melbourne!” — subtly countering the event organizers’ narrative and signaling that the show did take place successfully.

Event Organizers Claim She Refused to Perform

Earlier, event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa alleged in an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan that Neha Kakkar declined to perform at the Melbourne event because of the small crowd size. They stated that while the Sydney concert drew 1,500–2,000 fans, Melbourne only saw around 700 attendees, which reportedly led Neha to cancel her performance.

“She said, ‘There are just 700 people, so until you fill up the stadium, I won’t perform,’” the organizers claimed.

They also denied her allegations regarding the lack of sound check, unpaid crew, and poor hospitality, saying all technical and logistical arrangements were in place, including hotel bookings and transport.

March Concert Marred by Delays and Crowd Frustration

The controversy dates back to March 2025, when Neha Kakkar arrived nearly three hours late to her Melbourne concert. According to reports, the delay angered the crowd, resulting in boos and calls for her to leave the stage. The singer, overwhelmed by the negative reaction, was seen breaking down emotionally during the performance.

Neha Alleges Logistical Failures by Organizers

In an earlier social media post, Neha had claimed that the event organizers abandoned the venue without making payments, and her team was left without food, accommodation, or water. She blamed these failures for the disruption of the show and her emotional state.

Controversy Continues Despite Neha’s Video Response

While Neha Kakkar’s Instagram video aims to clear the air, event organizers continue to dispute her version of events, leaving fans and the public with conflicting accounts of what really happened at the Melbourne concert.