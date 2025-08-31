Let Us All Resolve in the Year 2029 to Make Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India: CM Revanth Reddy

Alappuzha: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today called upon the youth to fight for their rights during the present crisis and resolve the year 2029 of making India’s youngest national leader, Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India.

The Kerala Assembly elections in 2026 decide India’s future in 2029, the Chief Minister affirmed. Participating in the MP Merit Awards – 2025 held in Alappuzha, the Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was snatching away the rights of the youth and added that the Congress party was fighting to safeguard the constitutional rights. ” Youth are our brand ambassadors. I strongly believe in the youth power and their fight for their future will definitely bring a change in the country,” he said.

Stating that the 2026 Assembly elections in Kerala would decide India’s future in 2029, CM Revanth Reddy said that the Congress party did not have money, power, and media support. He said that the 2029 Lok Sabha elections would be a big fight between two political forces and added that the youth should play a crucial role in safeguarding the country’s democratic spirit.

During the last Lok Sabha elections, the chief minister said that he invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Telangana. “They chose to fight elections from Kerala and considered the state as their ‘Karmabhumi’. We are organising a big movement against vote theft in the country. Everyone should join the fight to protect the voting rights of every Indian and to protect the Constitution,” he said.

The CM emphasized that the age limit to contest in Assembly elections should be reduced to 21 years. “When 21-year-old IAS officers are running the districts efficiently, why shouldn’t the 21-year-old youth contest as MLAs. We need to amend the constitution in this direction “, the CM said while reminding that former PM Rajiv Gandhi provided an adult franchise to every citizen who completed 18 years. Now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is depriving the youth of their constitutional rights, the Chief Minister charged.

The Chief Minister highlighted the Telangana government’s initiatives to strengthen the state economy under the Telangana Rising – 2047 initiative. He said that his government had targeted to achieve a 3 trillion US dollar economy by 2047 and a One Trillion US dollar economy by 2035.

Congratulating AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal for taking up such a good programme of distributing merit scholarships to the talented students, CM Revanth Reddy said the Telangana government had filled 11055 teaching posts in just 55 days to strengthen the education sector and build Young India Residential Schools in 100 Assembly constituencies. He noted that each school was being constructed on a sprawling 5 acres for Rs. 200 crores.

“The government also resolved to provide quality education to the poor on par with corporate schools. We also set up Young India Skills University to develop skills among the youth and appointed noted Industrialist Anand Mahindra as its chairman. The ITI institutions have been upgraded as ATCs, and the Sports University and Sports Academy we set up are aiming to win medals in the Olympics,” he said.

The CM praised Venugopal for being a strong voice for the victims of oppression and injustice. He said that the MP Merit Awards instituted by Venugopal were special for the country. He said that Venugopal had been continuously working for the upliftment of SC, ST, OBC, minorities, especially women and children in the entire country, and added that the merit awards were helping in recognizing the best talent among the students of class 10th and class 12th, encouraging them to pursue their dreams and achieve.