Lift Falls in Hyderabad Apartment, Leaves Six People Injured in Chandulal Baradari

Hyderabad: A serious incident involving a lift crash occurred on Sunday evening, November 24, 2024, at an apartment building in Chandulal Baradari, located in Hyderabad’s Old City. Six individuals were injured when the lift malfunctioned, causing it to abruptly fall with the occupants inside.

The incident has raised concerns about safety standards in residential buildings, especially regarding lift maintenance and inspections.

Details of the Incident

The incident took place in an apartment complex in Chandulal Baradari, where the lift suddenly malfunctioned, leading to a catastrophic drop while carrying six people. The occupants were trapped inside the lift as it crashed, and emergency services were quickly dispatched to the scene.

One person sustained a serious leg fracture, while the other five individuals suffered a range of minor injuries. The injured were promptly rushed to a nearby hospital in Hyderabad for medical treatment. Fortunately, despite the severity of the incident, no fatalities were reported.

Upon arriving at the scene, local police launched an investigation to determine the cause of the crash. Early findings suggest that improper maintenance of the lift and potential violations of safety protocols in the apartment building may have contributed to the malfunction.

Preliminary Investigation and Findings

Preliminary investigations indicate that poor lift maintenance could be a major factor behind the crash. Authorities suspect that the lift had not been properly serviced, and safety checks were possibly overlooked or ignored. The malfunctioning lift, along with possible safety violations, points to a failure in adhering to proper standards and protocols for elevator maintenance in the apartment building.

A case has been registered at the local police station, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the malfunction and assess whether negligence played a role in the accident. Authorities are also examining the apartment building’s overall safety practices, which are currently under scrutiny.

Safety Concerns Raised by Residents

The lift crash has raised serious safety concerns among residents of Chandulal Baradari and the wider Hyderabad community. Many residents are alarmed by the incident, with fears growing about the condition of lifts and other essential facilities in residential complexes across the city. The lack of regular inspections and maintenance could result in more accidents if not addressed promptly.

Residents have called for immediate action to ensure the safety of lifts in apartment buildings across Hyderabad. They emphasize the need for strict adherence to safety standards and regular inspections by authorized professionals to ensure that lifts are in working condition and safe to use.

A History of Lift Safety Issues in Hyderabad

This incident is not the first-time lift safety in Hyderabad has come into question. In August 2024, another tragic event occurred in the city when a 65-year-old man tragically fell into a lift shaft at a different apartment complex in Hyderabad, leading to his death. According to reports, the victim accidentally opened the door to the lift shaft without realizing that the lift had not yet arrived on the floor. This led to the fatal fall, causing severe injuries and highlighting the risks associated with poorly maintained lifts.

Both incidents underscore the importance of regular inspections, proper maintenance, and strict adherence to safety protocols in high-rise residential buildings. It is clear that more attention is needed to prevent such accidents and safeguard the lives of residents who rely on these essential facilities.

Call for Stronger Regulations and Enforcement

Following the recent lift crash in Chandulal Baradari, both residents and local authorities have stressed the need for stricter regulations to ensure that elevators in residential buildings are regularly serviced and maintained according to established safety standards. Many have called for increased oversight by the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and other relevant authorities to ensure the safety of both old and new buildings in the city.

The state government has been urged to enforce regulations that mandate the timely servicing of lifts, regular safety checks, and prompt repairs of any faulty equipment. With the growing population of Hyderabad’s residential complexes, ensuring the safety of such critical infrastructure is essential to maintaining the trust and well-being of city residents.

Conclusion: The Need for Action on Lift Safety in Hyderabad

The lift crash in Chandulal Baradari serves as a stark reminder of the importance of proper lift maintenance and the need for stringent safety measures in Hyderabad’s residential buildings. While the six injured individuals are receiving medical care, the city’s residents are left questioning whether adequate safety protocols are being followed in their apartment buildings.

As investigations continue and authorities review safety procedures, the city must take this opportunity to strengthen safety regulations and ensure that such accidents do not happen again. Regular inspections, proper maintenance, and adherence to safety standards should be prioritized to safeguard the residents of Hyderabad and prevent further incidents in the future.