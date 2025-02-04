Light Rainfall Graces Delhi-NCR: Temperature Drops, AQI Improves

New Delhi: The residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to a pleasant surprise on Tuesday morning as light rainfall graced the region, bringing a much-needed respite from pollution and soaring winter temperatures.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the showers will continue throughout the day, positively impacting air quality levels and providing temporary relief from persistent smog.

Rainfall Triggered by Western Disturbance

The latest showers are attributed to a fresh western disturbance currently affecting Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas. This system is expected to persist until Wednesday, February 5, when rainfall is likely to subside, making way for increased fog levels across the capital.

While some isolated regions may continue to experience dense fog, the IMD has also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms accompanying the rain on Tuesday.

Temperature and Weather Forecast

The rainfall has led to a dip in temperature, with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius, which the IMD has classified as slightly above normal for February. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is projected to reach 21 degrees Celsius by afternoon.

The evolving weather conditions will contribute to a fluctuating temperature trend in the coming days, influenced by further western disturbances expected in northern India.

Improvement in Air Quality Index (AQI)

One of the most significant impacts of the rainfall has been the slight improvement in Delhi’s air quality. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded varied AQI levels across different locations in Delhi at 7 a.m. on Tuesday:

Chandni Chowk: AQI at 265 (Poor)

AQI at (Poor) ITO: AQI at 232 (Poor)

AQI at (Poor) Lodhi Road: AQI at 132 (Moderate)

AQI at (Moderate) Sri Aurobindo Marg: AQI at 228 (Poor)

In the Delhi-NCR region, air quality remained a concern:

Gurugram: AQI at 302 (Very Poor)

AQI at (Very Poor) Faridabad: AQI at 217 (Poor)

While pollution levels continue to remain in the ‘Poor’ to ‘Very Poor’ category, the overall AQI is expected to improve further post-rainfall.

Last week, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) had implemented Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the AQI exceeded the 350 marks, enforcing stricter pollution control measures across the capital.

Upcoming Weather Changes: What to Expect

According to the IMD, Delhi and northwest India will witness a temporary rise in minimum temperatures over the next two days, followed by a gradual dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the subsequent three days.

Another western disturbance is forecast to hit northern India from February 8 onwards, bringing fresh fluctuations in temperature and atmospheric conditions.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, rainfall has also been predicted for the western Himalayan region and several parts of northwest India until February 5, contributing to dynamic weather patterns across the northern belt.