Light rains, thunderstorm likely in Delhi

New Delhi: Amid ongoing sultry weather conditions, Delhi is likely to experience light rains on Wednesday with the minimum temperature settling at 31.6 degrees Celsius, 3.7 notches above the season’s normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It said the city’s humidity level stood at 62 per cent at 8.30 am.

As per the IMD’s forecast, Delhi is likely to experience very light rains accompanied by gusty winds of up to 20-30 kilometres per hour during the day.

The rainy weather is expected to prevail over the national capital till July 1, according to the IMD’s seven-day forecast.

It said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The weather agency has said monsoon is likely to hit Delhi around the end of this month.