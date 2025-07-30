Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Telangana in Next Seven Days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to prevail at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over the state.

Rain occurred at few places over Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.