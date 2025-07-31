Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Telangana in the Next Seven Days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, the Meteorological Centre said on Thursday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that sustained surface winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.

The southwest monsoon has been weak over Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.