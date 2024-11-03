Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 48 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state from November 5 to 9.

Rain occurred at Isolated places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.