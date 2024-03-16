Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 5 days: Met

Telangana

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next five days, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather is very likely to prevail over the state on March 21 and 22.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature of 38.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Adilabad on Friday, the report added.

