Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Telangana in Next 7 days: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said in its daily weather report today.

The report also stated that strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has remained weak over the state, it added.

Rainfall was reported at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.