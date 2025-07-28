Telangana

Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Telangana in Next 7 days: Met

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said in its daily weather report today.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 16:38
munsif news 24x7 website placeholder featured image Light to Moderate Rain Likely in Telangana in Next 7 days: Met
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said in its daily weather report today.

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days, Meteorological Centre said in its daily weather report today.

The report also stated that strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 30–40 kmph are likely at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon has remained weak over the state, it added.

Rainfall was reported at one or two places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf28 July 2025 - 16:38
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
Back to top button